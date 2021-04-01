Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $25.01. 6,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.