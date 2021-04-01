International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Insider Purchases £19,958.17 in Stock

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) insider Julia Bond bought 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,958.17 ($26,075.48).

International Public Partnerships stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 167.90 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 852,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.14. International Public Partnerships Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31). The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 3.68 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

