Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,105,700 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 5,804,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 565.6 days.

Shares of IITSF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.83.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

