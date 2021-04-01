InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,806. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $160.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

