InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,420,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.79. The company had a trading volume of 313,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,982. The firm has a market cap of $340.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

