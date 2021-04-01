InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 306,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 59,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.56. 784,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,834,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

