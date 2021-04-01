InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $332.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

