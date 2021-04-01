InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 31,416 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 56,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,020. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

