Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

IVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE IVR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $925.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.