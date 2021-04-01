Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.77. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,875. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $274.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.94.

