Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,319. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

