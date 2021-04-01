Investors Buy High Volume of Uniti Group Call Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average daily volume of 2,389 call options.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 258,721 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.