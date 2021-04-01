Investors Purchase High Volume of ANGI Homeservices Call Options (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,600 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,483. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,459.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.