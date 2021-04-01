Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,911 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,422 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 1,063,272 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

