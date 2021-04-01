Investors Purchase High Volume of Certara Put Options (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,436 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,462% compared to the average daily volume of 156 put options.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000.

Certara stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

