Investors Purchase High Volume of Nutrien Put Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,658 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 782% compared to the average daily volume of 528 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after purchasing an additional 325,126 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. 116,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,036. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

