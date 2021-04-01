Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IINX stock remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Get Ionix Technology alerts:

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.