IoT Chain (ITC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.01 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

