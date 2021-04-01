iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $136.39

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.39, but opened at $131.65. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 28 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $1,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,585.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,788,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

