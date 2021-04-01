iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,292 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 82,768 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

