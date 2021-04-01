iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 365.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,647,000 after acquiring an additional 109,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF opened at $62.12 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.