iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.00% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMTB. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IMTB stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.