iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,397 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.38% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

SUSC opened at $26.95 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

