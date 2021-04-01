iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Position Reduced by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

