iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stake Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1,973.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000.

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $60.53 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

