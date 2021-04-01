iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 214.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.