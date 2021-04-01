iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $67.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

