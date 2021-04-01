Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.77 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.02 and a 200-day moving average of $221.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

