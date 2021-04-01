Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Isuzu Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Isuzu Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZY opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

