Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $435,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $5,404,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.39. The company had a trading volume of 89,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $427.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

