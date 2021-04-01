Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 25,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $15,277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 5,170,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,129,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,280,949. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

