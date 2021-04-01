Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shares fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 248,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,280,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,485,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

