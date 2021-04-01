ITV (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $6.05 on Thursday. ITV has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

ITV Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

