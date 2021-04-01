ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Mary Harris Purchases 2,534 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58) on Thursday. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.14 ($1.31).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

