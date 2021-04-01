Ixcoin Price Tops $0.0652 on Major Exchanges (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $994.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,181,269 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

