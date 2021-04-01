J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

MAYS stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. J.W. Mays has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

