J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,460,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $24,267,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

