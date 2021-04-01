James Halstead plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JHD stock opened at GBX 501.22 ($6.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 510.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 492.54. James Halstead has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 547.80 ($7.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.18.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.