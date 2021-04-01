Jane Street Group LLC Buys 131,012 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 959.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,012 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.98% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QAT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

NASDAQ QAT opened at $18.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

