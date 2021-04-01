Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCRBU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,675,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DCRBU stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.