Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Arko at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $6,007,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Arko stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.