Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 98,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

