Jane Street Group LLC Sells 18,536 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

SHYD opened at $25.03 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

