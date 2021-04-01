Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 133,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PREF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 414.2% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Shares of PREF opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

