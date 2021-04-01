Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 5,625 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Afya by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Afya by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after buying an additional 246,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 224,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Afya by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Afya stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.29.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

