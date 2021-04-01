Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

