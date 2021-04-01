Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.63 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

