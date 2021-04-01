Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,332,000 after buying an additional 46,205 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.