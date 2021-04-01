Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 629,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,393,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 732,117 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,303,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,076,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

DYN opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

