Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $379.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $205.26 and a one year high of $385.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.09.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

